Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Receives $622.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $622.50.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BZLYF shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 575 ($6.95) to GBX 650 ($7.85) in a report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 480 ($5.80) to GBX 540 ($6.52) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 690 ($8.34) to GBX 715 ($8.64) in a report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Beazley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 598 ($7.23) to GBX 740 ($8.94) in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Get Beazley alerts:

Beazley Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BZLYF opened at $7.09 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.94. Beazley has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $7.64.

Beazley Company Profile

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.