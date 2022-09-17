bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE) Short Interest Update

bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

bebe stores Price Performance

Shares of BEBE remained flat at $6.20 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.51 and its 200-day moving average is $7.32. bebe stores has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $9.26.

bebe stores

bebe stores, inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the design, development, and production of women's apparel and accessories. The company marketed its products under the bebe and BEBE SPORT brand names through its retail stores; bebe.com, an online store; and 39 bebe outlet stores.

