bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE) Short Interest Update

bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
bebe stores Price Performance
Shares of BEBE remained flat at $6.20 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.51 and its 200-day moving average is $7.32. bebe stores has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $9.26.
About bebe stores
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on bebe stores (BEBE)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
Receive News & Ratings for bebe stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bebe stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.