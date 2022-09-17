Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 48.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,196 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 5,950 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in General Motors by 5.6% in the first quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 8,101 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in General Motors by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 22,991 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank purchased a new stake in General Motors in the first quarter valued at about $479,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,196,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,601,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 338.7% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of General Motors stock traded down $0.69 on Friday, hitting $39.97. 20,899,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,783,598. General Motors has a 1-year low of $30.33 and a 1-year high of $67.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.15.

General Motors Cuts Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $35.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.35 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

Several research firms have weighed in on GM. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet cut General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on General Motors to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.78.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

