Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 140,408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the period. Corning accounts for about 2.4% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $281,919,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Corning by 197.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,033,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $75,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,499 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 77.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,083,940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $113,828,000 after buying an additional 1,342,976 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,305,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $531,311,000 after buying an additional 943,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the first quarter valued at about $29,668,000. 69.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In other news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $204,602.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,561.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Corning Stock Performance

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.27.

Shares of NYSE GLW traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.06. 9,532,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,831,162. The firm has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.00. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $30.63 and a twelve month high of $43.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Corning’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

