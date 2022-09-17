Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Sells 1,785 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at about $264,189,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 138.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,951,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,930 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 2,844.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,032,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,106,000 after acquiring an additional 997,703 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Teradyne by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,153,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,390,000 after acquiring an additional 927,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in Teradyne during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,198,000. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $3,793,271.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,520,447. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $3,793,271.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,520,447. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $281,446.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,005,124.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Teradyne Stock Down 0.3 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Teradyne from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Teradyne from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Teradyne from $163.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Teradyne from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Teradyne from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.55.

Shares of Teradyne stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.10. 3,571,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,643,715. The stock has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.41 and a fifty-two week high of $168.91.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $840.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.60 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 24.67%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 9.21%.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

