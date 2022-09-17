Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Acquires 401 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,235,314,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at about $302,564,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,959,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,243,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,671 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $959,460,000 after purchasing an additional 943,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Eaton by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,578,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,033,527,000 after purchasing an additional 900,550 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Eaton from $178.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.15.

Insider Activity at Eaton

Eaton Stock Down 2.0 %

In other Eaton news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,858.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Eaton news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $446,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,944.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,858.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ETN traded down $2.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $138.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,415,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,271. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.00 and its 200-day moving average is $141.98. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $122.50 and a 52-week high of $175.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. Eaton had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 56.15%.

About Eaton

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.