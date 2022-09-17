Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Buys 614 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $6,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total value of $1,120,055.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,276 shares in the company, valued at $13,644,149.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cummins news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $1,336,500.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,020 shares in the company, valued at $4,888,660.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total transaction of $1,120,055.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,644,149.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,001 shares of company stock worth $3,157,774. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cummins Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CMI shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cummins from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $238.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.22.

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $211.19. 1,290,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,347. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.27 and a 12 month high of $247.48. The firm has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $215.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.40. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 43.98%.

About Cummins

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.