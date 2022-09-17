Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,317 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,946 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $4,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 300.0% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $308,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,067 shares in the company, valued at $82,233.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $388,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at $235,025.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $308,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,233.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE DHI traded up $1.50 on Friday, reaching $71.12. 4,700,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,389,410. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.25 and a 12 month high of $110.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.63. The company has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.18. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 5.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $82.50 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $151.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.14.

D.R. Horton Profile

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

See Also

