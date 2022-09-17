Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. cut its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,808 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $5,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Resource Council raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 486.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 6,975 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 5,786 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,027 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 505.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,645 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 9,722 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,708 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,283 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Trading Down 3.7 %

BA traded down $5.49 on Friday, reaching $144.29. The company had a trading volume of 10,310,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,510,301. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $233.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.72 and a 200-day moving average of $157.22. The company has a market capitalization of $85.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 1.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.07.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

