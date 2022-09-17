Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Has $846,000 Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth $875,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth $1,092,000. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRWD. MKM Partners began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on CrowdStrike to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.14.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of CRWD stock traded down $7.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $171.01. The company had a trading volume of 4,952,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,043,637. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.00 and a 12 month high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.15. The company has a market cap of $39.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.01 and a beta of 1.27.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $1,889,786.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,028 shares in the company, valued at $51,718,486.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $2,426,893.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,252 shares in the company, valued at $36,144,131.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $1,889,786.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 313,028 shares in the company, valued at $51,718,486.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 113,782 shares of company stock worth $19,331,841. 6.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

