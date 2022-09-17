Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,118 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,791 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 160.5% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Sensata Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

ST traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.05. 2,012,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,145. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1-year low of $38.31 and a 1-year high of $65.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.67%.

Sensata Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.