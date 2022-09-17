Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Sells 120 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADP. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,637,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,653,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,852 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,427,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,562,432,000 after purchasing an additional 357,520 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,128,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,999,845,000 after purchasing an additional 73,543 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 7.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,689,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,522,047,000 after purchasing an additional 461,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 16.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,393,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,227,160,000 after purchasing an additional 779,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 1.3 %

In related news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $8,945,492.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,571,166.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 107,349 shares of company stock worth $25,576,129 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP traded up $2.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $233.64. 2,719,704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,666,309. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.26 and a 1 year high of $261.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $239.17 and its 200-day moving average is $225.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.34%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

