Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Sells 741 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $2,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

SJM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $131.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.82.

In related news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 19,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total value of $2,832,768.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,441. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.28, for a total value of $2,845,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 631,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,780,102.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 19,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total transaction of $2,832,768.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,019 shares of company stock valued at $8,995,996. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SJM traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.88. 1,917,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.85. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $119.09 and a 1 year high of $146.74.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.27. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 11.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

