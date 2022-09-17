Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Sells 987 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 987 shares during the quarter. Hershey accounts for approximately 1.3% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $9,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hershey by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Hershey by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total value of $334,000.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,697,203.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 155,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.82, for a total value of $34,096,751.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 434,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,100,266.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total transaction of $334,000.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,697,203.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 870,538 shares of company stock worth $191,962,935. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

HSY stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $219.89. 1,306,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $45.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.82. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $167.80 and a 1-year high of $234.56.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 60.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HSY shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.94.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

