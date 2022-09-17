Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 97,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,365 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $7,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 20,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 221.4% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 175,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,340,000 after acquiring an additional 121,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded down $2.31 on Friday, reaching $78.21. 5,214,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,401,681. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.16 and a fifty-two week high of $100.47.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 16.45%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 39.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on EMR. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Argus boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

