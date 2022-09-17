Benchmark Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCHF) Short Interest Up 58.3% in August

Benchmark Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, a growth of 58.3% from the August 15th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Benchmark Metals Trading Down 5.6 %

BNCHF traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.25. The company had a trading volume of 37,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,861. Benchmark Metals has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.59.

Get Benchmark Metals alerts:

About Benchmark Metals

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Benchmark Metals Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Lawyers Property project that consists of 46 contiguous mineral claims covering approximately 14,392 hectares located in British Columbia.

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.