Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Grafton Group (LON:GFTU)

Grafton Group (LON:GFTU – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 1,050 ($12.69) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 42.35% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.

Grafton Group stock opened at GBX 737.60 ($8.91) on Thursday. Grafton Group has a 12 month low of GBX 685 ($8.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,410 ($17.04). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 772.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 875.46. The company has a market capitalization of £1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 857.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.04.

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

