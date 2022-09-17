Bezoge Earth (BEZOGE) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $134,917.00

Bezoge Earth (BEZOGE) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Bezoge Earth has a market capitalization of $35.26 million and approximately $134,917.00 worth of Bezoge Earth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bezoge Earth coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Bezoge Earth has traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 92.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $646.47 or 0.03214122 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00102994 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004972 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004972 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00822997 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Bezoge Earth Coin Profile

Bezoge Earth was first traded on May 14th, 2021. Bezoge Earth’s official website is bezoge.com. Bezoge Earth’s official Twitter account is @bezoge.

Buying and Selling Bezoge Earth

According to CryptoCompare, “BEZOGE is a fair and deflationary token built on the ERC-20 network aiming to ensure a wide community to be part of the Bezoge Earth ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezoge Earth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezoge Earth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bezoge Earth using one of the exchanges listed above.

