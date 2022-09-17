BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Purchased by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,480 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 44,610 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 13,639 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 131.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 337,328 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,059,000 after acquiring an additional 191,567 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $483,000. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.95. 4,872,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,909,152. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. BHP Group Limited has a one year low of $47.35 and a one year high of $79.66.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $3.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 11.3%. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BHP Group to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,440 ($29.48) to GBX 2,490 ($30.09) in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com lowered BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.37) to GBX 2,050 ($24.77) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,782.85.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

