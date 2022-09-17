Big Data Protocol 24-Hour Volume Hits $84,174.00 (BDP)

Big Data Protocol (BDP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One Big Data Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0275 or 0.00000137 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Big Data Protocol has traded down 12.7% against the dollar. Big Data Protocol has a total market cap of $1.32 million and approximately $84,174.00 worth of Big Data Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Big Data Protocol

Big Data Protocol launched on March 4th, 2021. Big Data Protocol’s total supply is 64,923,253 coins and its circulating supply is 48,060,856 coins. Big Data Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Big Data Protocol’s official website is bigdataprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Big Data Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bigdataprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol tokenizes commercially valuable data through a network of 14,141 professional data providers and makes the data token liquid on Uniswap. Users earn data by providing liquidity to data tokens.The Protocol sources commercially valuable data, tokenizes it and makes it liquid.”

