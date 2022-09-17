Binamon (BMON) 24 Hour Volume Hits $144,211.00

Binamon (BMON) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Binamon has a market cap of $1.87 million and approximately $144,211.00 worth of Binamon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binamon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0162 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Binamon has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004924 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000403 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00030220 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000574 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Binamon Profile

Binamon is a coin. Its launch date was June 11th, 2021. Binamon’s total supply is 231,713,307 coins and its circulating supply is 115,453,949 coins. Binamon’s official website is binamon.org. Binamon’s official Twitter account is @binamonok.

Binamon Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Binamon is a metaverse of digital monsters that live on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC), which allows millions of people to join the NFT and blockchain-based gaming world.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binamon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binamon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binamon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

