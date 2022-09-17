Bion Environmental Technologies (OTCMKTS:BNET) and Save Foods (NASDAQ:SVFD) Head to Head Contrast

Bion Environmental Technologies (OTCMKTS:BNET – Get Rating) and Save Foods (NASDAQ:SVFD – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Bion Environmental Technologies has a beta of 0.12, suggesting that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Save Foods has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Bion Environmental Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.4% of Save Foods shares are held by institutional investors. 39.2% of Bion Environmental Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Save Foods shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bion Environmental Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Save Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Bion Environmental Technologies and Save Foods, as provided by MarketBeat.

Bion Environmental Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 100.00%. Given Bion Environmental Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Bion Environmental Technologies is more favorable than Save Foods.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bion Environmental Technologies and Save Foods’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bion Environmental Technologies N/A N/A -$3.45 million N/A N/A Save Foods $440,000.00 18.65 -$4.82 million ($1.94) -1.47

Bion Environmental Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Save Foods.

Profitability

This table compares Bion Environmental Technologies and Save Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bion Environmental Technologies N/A N/A -33.09% Save Foods -1,433.77% -90.60% -76.41%

Summary

Bion Environmental Technologies beats Save Foods on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bion Environmental Technologies

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. develops patented and proprietary technology that provides environmental solutions to water air and water quality problems and concentrated animal feeding operations (CAFOs) in the United States and internationally. The company's technology remediates environmental problems and improve operational/resource efficiencies through recovering co-products from the CAFOs' waste stream, including renewable energy and water, and nutrients comprising ammonia nitrogen and phosphorus. It focuses on the installation of its systems to retrofit and environmentally remediate existing CAFOs; development of waste treatment facilities; and licensing and/or joint venturing of its technology and applications. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Old Bethpage, New York.

About Save Foods

Save Foods, Inc., an agri-food tech company, develops and sells eco-friendly green treatments for the food industry to enhance food safety and shelf life of fresh produce. Its products are based on proprietary blend of food acids combined with oxidizing agent-based sanitizers for cleaning, sanitizing, and controlling pathogens on fresh produce that are safer for human consumption and extend their shelf life by reducing their decay. The company's products include SavePROTECT or PeroStar, a processing aid for post-harvest application that is added to fruit and vegetable wash water; and SF3HS and SF3H, a post-harvest cleaning and sanitizing solution to control plant and foodborne pathogens. It also offers SpuDefender for controlling post-harvest potato sprouts; and FreshProtect to control spoilage-creating microorganisms on post-harvest citrus fruit. The company was formerly known as Pimi Agro Cleantech, Inc. and changed its name to Save Foods, Inc. in April 2016. Save Foods, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Miami, Florida.

