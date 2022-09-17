BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Short Interest Update

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the August 15th total of 2,220,000 shares. Currently, 8.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 356,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the first quarter valued at $30,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 29.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 17.2% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the first quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

BJRI traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $28.31. The company had a trading volume of 482,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,700. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.53. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1-year low of $20.15 and a 1-year high of $47.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.22). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $329.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

BJRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Benchmark dropped their price target on BJ’s Restaurants to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.09.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 19, 2022, it operated 213 restaurants in 29 states. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

