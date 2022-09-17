Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (BLCT) Trading 3.7% Higher This Week

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (BLCT) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 17th. In the last seven days, Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00001037 BTC on major exchanges. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has a total market cap of $7.93 million and approximately $2,154.00 worth of Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 91% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.79 or 0.01992160 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00102970 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004971 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004971 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00822790 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Coin Profile

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,000,000 coins. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official Twitter account is @BloomzedInfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official message board is medium.com/@bloomzed. The official website for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket is bloomzed.io.

Buying and Selling Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket

According to CryptoCompare, “Bloomzed is a global financial network that connects people and business. Their analogy of choice is that of a “financial smartphone”, which should eventually become a “personal financial assistant” for each participant in the system. Just as a smartphone contains many different devices, Bloomzed aims at uniting several software solutions and services together related to payments, transfers, management of all types of electronic finance.In 2018, the platform introduced their first token, BZT, exchanged to Bloomzed Loyalty Club Tickets (BLCT) in August 2020, with both projects being based on the same smart-contract ERC20. BLCT serves as a “key” to its own MLM loyalty system within the Bloomzed platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.