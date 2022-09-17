Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Blucora in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

Blucora Stock Performance

Shares of BCOR stock opened at $19.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $921.50 million, a PE ratio of 42.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.41 and a 200-day moving average of $19.16. Blucora has a one year low of $14.59 and a one year high of $23.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blucora

Blucora ( NASDAQ:BCOR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The information services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.05). Blucora had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $256.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blucora will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Blucora by 113.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Blucora by 104.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Blucora in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blucora by 177.5% during the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Blucora during the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

About Blucora

(Get Rating)

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

Featured Stories

