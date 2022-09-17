BNP Paribas Initiates Coverage on Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX)

BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 target price on the data storage provider’s stock.

STX has been the topic of several other reports. Summit Insights lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $83.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $97.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Seagate Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.48.

Seagate Technology Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of STX stock opened at $62.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.11. Seagate Technology has a twelve month low of $61.54 and a twelve month high of $117.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 412.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagate Technology

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 10.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,358,118 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,025,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,931 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,367,384 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,064,798,000 after acquiring an additional 230,667 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 14.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,827,629 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $630,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,373 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 31.1% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,240,802 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $517,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,898,164 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $350,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,751 shares during the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seagate Technology

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Stories

