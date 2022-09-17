Boyd Gaming Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:BYD)

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Saturday, October 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.
Boyd Gaming has a dividend payout ratio of 11.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Boyd Gaming to earn $5.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.5%.
Boyd Gaming Price Performance
Shares of Boyd Gaming stock opened at $51.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.85. Boyd Gaming has a 1-year low of $47.66 and a 1-year high of $72.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.91.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently commented on BYD shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp set a $70.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.36.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boyd Gaming
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,629,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,965,000 after buying an additional 1,020,515 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,382,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,715,000 after acquiring an additional 741,156 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,030,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,039,000 after acquiring an additional 359,698 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 941,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,829,000 after acquiring an additional 328,170 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3,163.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 212,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,952,000 after acquiring an additional 205,600 shares during the period. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Boyd Gaming Company Profile
Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.
Read More
