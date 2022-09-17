Boyd Gaming Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:BYD)

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Saturday, October 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

Boyd Gaming has a dividend payout ratio of 11.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Boyd Gaming to earn $5.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.5%.

Boyd Gaming Price Performance

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock opened at $51.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.85. Boyd Gaming has a 1-year low of $47.66 and a 1-year high of $72.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 40.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Boyd Gaming will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on BYD shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp set a $70.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boyd Gaming

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,629,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,965,000 after buying an additional 1,020,515 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,382,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,715,000 after acquiring an additional 741,156 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,030,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,039,000 after acquiring an additional 359,698 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 941,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,829,000 after acquiring an additional 328,170 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3,163.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 212,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,952,000 after acquiring an additional 205,600 shares during the period. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

