Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) PT Lowered to $50.00

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Cowen from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on BRZE. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Braze in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a buy rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Braze from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Braze from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Braze presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.00.

Braze Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $35.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.54 and a 200-day moving average of $39.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.22. Braze has a twelve month low of $27.09 and a twelve month high of $98.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Braze

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.16 million. Braze had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 35.25%. Braze’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Braze will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Braze news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total value of $631,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Braze news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 1,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $99,111.11. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,889,155.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Myles Kleeger sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 165,848 shares of company stock worth $7,171,451. 32.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Braze

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRZE. ICONIQ Capital LLC grew its position in Braze by 134.2% in the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 7,206,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,839,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128,680 shares in the last quarter. Interwest Venture Management Co. bought a new stake in Braze in the first quarter worth approximately $140,758,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. bought a new stake in Braze in the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,674,000. Spark Growth Management Partners II LLC bought a new stake in Braze in the first quarter worth approximately $55,888,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Braze in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,082,000. 39.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Braze Company Profile

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

