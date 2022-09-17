Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BDRY) Shares Down 2.7%

Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BDRY – Get Rating) shares were down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.00 and last traded at $9.14. Approximately 107,680 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 251,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.39.
Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF Trading Down 0.8 %
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.27.
