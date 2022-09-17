Bremer Bank National Association Lowers Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Bremer Bank National Association lowered its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,656,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,827,000 after acquiring an additional 97,818 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Xcel Energy by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Xcel Energy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,621,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,362,000 after acquiring an additional 295,321 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on XEL. Barclays dropped their target price on Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.40.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

XEL stock opened at $73.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.98. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.15 and a 52-week high of $77.66.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 11.66%. Equities research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.78%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

