Bremer Bank National Association Purchases 305 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Bremer Bank National Association grew its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,106 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 17.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,272 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 4.2% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 891 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,610,763 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,414,447,000 after purchasing an additional 87,610 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 11.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,832 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $24,774,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $333.24 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $485.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.49 billion, a PE ratio of 39.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $312.73 and its 200 day moving average is $315.64.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 40.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

LULU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $427.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $375.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $408.00.

In other news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total transaction of $66,490.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,083.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

