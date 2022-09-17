Bremer Bank National Association Raises Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Bremer Bank National Association boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,941 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,748 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,349,223,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,557,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,375,853,000 after buying an additional 7,403,778 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,162,603,000 after buying an additional 4,883,180 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $481,525,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,205,798 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,354,234,000 after buying an additional 2,789,882 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT opened at $90.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $85.66 and a one year high of $131.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.01 and a 200 day moving average of $98.23.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.52.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

