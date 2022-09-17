Bremer Bank National Association Raises Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Bremer Bank National Association increased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,253 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. NIKE makes up 0.9% of Bremer Bank National Association’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Resource Council grew its holdings in NIKE by 147.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 3,692 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in NIKE by 199.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,405 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 6,932 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 419.7% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 8,102 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,543 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,053 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after acquiring an additional 5,058 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $462,000. 64.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $102.96 per share, with a total value of $1,029,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,115.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $3,215,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at $6,466,772.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $102.96 per share, with a total value of $1,029,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,115.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,561 shares of company stock worth $6,374,094. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NIKE Trading Down 1.3 %

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $130.00 price target on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on NIKE from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $130.00 price target on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on NIKE from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.42.

NYSE NKE opened at $104.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $163.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.53 and a twelve month high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.