Bremer Bank National Association Trims Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Bremer Bank National Association trimmed its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,901 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $3,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FAST. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 78.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fastenal during the first quarter valued at $31,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Fastenal during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $47.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.21. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $45.68 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.14.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 33.47%. Fastenal’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 12th that permits the company to repurchase 8,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 69.27%.

In other Fastenal news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski acquired 1,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,334.54. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,626.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski acquired 1,058 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,334.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,626.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness acquired 4,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,532,592. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 6,058 shares of company stock worth $289,435. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

