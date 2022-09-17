Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 370,800 shares, a decrease of 25.4% from the August 15th total of 496,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 162,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadwind

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Broadwind by 5.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 149,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its position in Broadwind by 0.5% in the second quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,734,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its position in Broadwind by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 124,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 8,870 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA acquired a new stake in Broadwind in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Broadwind in the first quarter worth $31,000. 20.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadwind Stock Performance

BWEN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.96. 126,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,870. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.10. Broadwind has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $3.69. The stock has a market cap of $60.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Broadwind ( NASDAQ:BWEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 7.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Broadwind will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Broadwind from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Broadwind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadwind presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Broadwind

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

