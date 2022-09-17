Brokerages Set Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) PT at $14.80

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.80.

HYFM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

In other Hydrofarm Holdings Group news, CEO William Douglas Toler bought 25,000 shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.73 per share, for a total transaction of $93,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,607,395 shares in the company, valued at $5,995,583.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYFM. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,430,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 28,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. 53.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HYFM opened at $2.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.42. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.27 and a fifty-two week high of $47.78.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

