Brokerages Set Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) PT at $39.67

Shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.67.

Several brokerages recently commented on MAXR. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maxar Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Maxar Technologies by 24.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Maxar Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 26,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 17.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. 78.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maxar Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of MAXR opened at $20.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.31. Maxar Technologies has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $40.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.62.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.89 million. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 2.93%. As a group, analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Maxar Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.45%.

About Maxar Technologies

(Get Rating)

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.