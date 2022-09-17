Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group from GBX 2,550 ($30.81) to GBX 2,350 ($28.40) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Get Brooks Macdonald Group alerts:

Brooks Macdonald Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:BRK opened at GBX 2,200 ($26.58) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £356.58 million and a PE ratio of 1,946.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. Brooks Macdonald Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,950 ($23.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,800 ($33.83). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,201 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,280.23.

Brooks Macdonald Group Company Profile

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It operates through two segments, UK Investment Management and International.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Macdonald Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Macdonald Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.