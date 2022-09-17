BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Rating Increased to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. HSBC upgraded BT Group from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on BT Group from GBX 290 ($3.50) to GBX 285 ($3.44) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank downgraded BT Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of BT Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BT Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $208.57.

BT Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of BTGOF opened at $1.59 on Tuesday. BT Group has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $2.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.17.

BT Group Company Profile

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Openreach segments. The Consumer segment offers landline, mobile, broadband, and TV services under the BT, EE, and Plusnet brands.

