Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RTX. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $870,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $24,497,000. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Laraway Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $365,000. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Vertical Research dropped their price target on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $85.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.98. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $79.00 and a twelve month high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Raytheon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.