Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Has $1.84 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,108 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises approximately 1.4% of Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 14,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,802 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire raised its stake in Walmart by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 15,806 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT stock opened at $133.19 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.95 and a 200-day moving average of $136.29.

Insider Activity at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at $185,290,750.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,152,124 shares of company stock valued at $297,159,579. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.41.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

