Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Has $464,000 Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,306 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in CSX were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in CSX by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in CSX by 663.9% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in CSX in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on CSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of CSX to $37.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.33.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX stock opened at $29.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.01. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.59 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. CSX’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.47%.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.