Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Sells 332 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,217 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,554,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,409,651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430,918 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $285,977,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,597,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $652,773,000 after purchasing an additional 901,181 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,066,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $481,372,000 after purchasing an additional 558,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In other news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $527,888.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,366.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $143,734.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,863.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $527,888.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,366.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Yum! Brands Trading Up 0.5 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on YUM. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Argus cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird set a $146.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.93.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $115.72 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.37 and a 1 year high of $139.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, September 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 45.69%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

