Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Trims Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,756 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BA. Advisor Resource Council lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 486.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 6,975 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 5,786 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Boeing by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,027 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 505.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,645 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 9,722 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,708 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,283 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA opened at $144.29 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $233.94. The company has a market capitalization of $85.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.22.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Boeing’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.07.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

