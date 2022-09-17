Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,010 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern comprises about 1.9% of Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 468.8% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $26,229,550.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,631,153.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $278.00 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Cowen dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $306.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.10.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $233.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $245.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.66. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $217.00 and a 52 week high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.49%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

