Bytom (BTM) Trading Down 5.4% Over Last 7 Days

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 17th. During the last week, Bytom has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. One Bytom coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges. Bytom has a total market cap of $17.21 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00092035 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00079317 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00021695 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00031078 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00007965 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Bytom Profile

Bytom (CRYPTO:BTM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 20th, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,768,607,812 coins. The official website for Bytom is bytom.io. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bytom

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain.Bytom has been upgraded to Bytom 2.0, a PoS consensus blockchain, as opposed to from Bytom 1.0 with PoW consensus blockchain.Bytom 2.0 features a reformed economic model with lower total supply, lower inflation, and higher node rewards. Bytom 2.0 keeps expanding the use cases of BTM in governance, basic services, node campaigns and other scenarios.The token supply was reduced to 1.566 billion. The annual additional issuance was reduced to 30 million. Maximum node APR is 60%”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

