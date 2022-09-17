Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,530,000 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the August 15th total of 3,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America raised Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.92.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.24, for a total value of $37,060.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 96,764 shares in the company, valued at $14,344,295.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.70, for a total value of $5,948,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,197,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,033,751.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.24, for a total value of $37,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 96,764 shares in the company, valued at $14,344,295.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 373,728 shares of company stock valued at $63,966,614 over the last 90 days. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,293 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,444,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 3.7% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.6% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.5% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $164.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,470,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,227. The firm has a market cap of $44.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.17. Cadence Design Systems has a 12 month low of $132.32 and a 12 month high of $194.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $174.95 and its 200 day moving average is $159.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.01 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 23.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.