CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Price Target Raised to €4.10

CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Berenberg Bank from €3.50 ($3.57) to €4.10 ($4.18) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of CaixaBank from €4.35 ($4.44) to €4.00 ($4.08) in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CaixaBank from €3.05 ($3.11) to €3.10 ($3.16) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CaixaBank from €4.20 ($4.29) to €4.50 ($4.59) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $3.73.

CaixaBank Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CAIXY opened at $1.11 on Wednesday. CaixaBank has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.03.

About CaixaBank

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It also provides solutions related to security, protection, internationalization, and financing; traditional financial advice, independent advice, and broker services; asset management; liquidity management; capital markets, cash management, project finance, asset finance, and M&A services; and various financial services and solutions to public and private sector institutions, as well as distributes non-life and life risk insurance policies; and private banking services.

