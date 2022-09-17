CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decrease of 36.6% from the August 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,445,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CAIXY. UBS Group reduced their price target on CaixaBank from €4.35 ($4.44) to €4.00 ($4.08) in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on CaixaBank from €3.50 ($3.57) to €4.10 ($4.18) in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CaixaBank from €3.05 ($3.11) to €3.10 ($3.16) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CaixaBank from €4.20 ($4.29) to €4.50 ($4.59) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CaixaBank presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.73.

CAIXY stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,821,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,901. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.03. CaixaBank has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $1.28.

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It also provides solutions related to security, protection, internationalization, and financing; traditional financial advice, independent advice, and broker services; asset management; liquidity management; capital markets, cash management, project finance, asset finance, and M&A services; and various financial services and solutions to public and private sector institutions, as well as distributes non-life and life risk insurance policies; and private banking services.

