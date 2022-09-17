Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Atb Cap Markets

Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CFW. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.75 to C$5.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday. ATB Capital raised their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Calfrac Well Services has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$7.00.

Calfrac Well Services Stock Performance

Calfrac Well Services stock opened at C$5.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$4.88 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.83. The company has a market cap of C$212.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.97, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Calfrac Well Services has a 12 month low of C$3.18 and a 12 month high of C$6.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Calfrac Well Services

Calfrac Well Services ( TSE:CFW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.18) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.18). The firm had revenue of C$318.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$316.30 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Calfrac Well Services will post 1.0622182 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Calfrac Well Services news, Director Chetan Rohit Mehta acquired 10,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,438.78. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,200 shares in the company, valued at C$48,438.78. In other news, Director Chetan Rohit Mehta bought 10,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,438.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,200 shares in the company, valued at C$48,438.78. Also, insider Glendon Capital Management L.P. sold 100,000 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.67, for a total value of C$567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 234,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,327,483.08. Insiders acquired a total of 56,200 shares of company stock worth $258,387 in the last 90 days.

About Calfrac Well Services

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

